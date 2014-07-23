FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Weinberger takes FEG helm at SG
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 23, 2014 / 11:23 AM / 3 years ago

Weinberger takes FEG helm at SG

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (IFR) - Jonathan Weinberger has been appointed as Societe Generale CIB’s head of capital markets engineering group, following Antoine Loudenot’s move to head the French banking group’s investor relations department, according to a memo seen by IFR.

Weinberger joined SG in 2010 and was most recently co-head of debt capital markets origination in New York. He also traded options for UBS and helped develop the interest rate and debt capital markets offering for Barclays.

Weinberger is based in London and reports to Demetrio Salorio, SG CIB’s global head of debt capital markets. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy, Philip Wright)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.