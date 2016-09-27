FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-SG appoints Prea as CSG director
September 27, 2016 / 11:51 AM / a year ago

MOVES-SG appoints Prea as CSG director

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 27 (IFR) - Societe Generale has appointed Sylvie Prea as group director of corporate social responsibility from January 1, replacing Jean-Michel Mepuis who is retiring.

Prea is head of human resources for global banking and investor solutions. In her new position she will join the group management committee.

Earlier in her career she worked in infrastructure financing, international trade and the aeronautical sector within SG's corporate and investment bank.

She joined the HR area in 2003. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

