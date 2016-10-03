FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Richard-Hidden to head research at Societe Generale
#Financials
October 3, 2016 / 3:11 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Richard-Hidden to head research at Societe Generale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (IFR) - Brigitte Richard-Hidden has been named global head of cross asset research at Societe Generale after the departure of Patrick Legland from the French bank.

Richard-Hidden starts immediately in her new role, based in Paris. She will report to Frank Drouet, head of global markets.

Richard-Hidden was previously a senior capital markets banker at the French institution, with roles covering corporates and then French insurance companies within the FIG team in Paris. (Reporting by Christopher Spink; Editing by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
