MOVES-StanChart names consumer bank head for Mideast, Africa

DUBAI, July 9 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered appointed Raheel Ahmed as its regional consumer banking head for the Middle East, Africa and Pakistan, replacing Vishu Ramachandran who has been named chief operating officer for global consumer banking, the lender said.

Ahmed, who joined the bank in 2004, will report to Steve Bertamini, group executive director and chief executive of consumer banking, and will be based in Dubai, the Asia-focused bank said in a statement on Monday.

In May, the U.K.-based lender named Morad Mahlouji as its regional head for origination and client coverage for Middle East and North Africa (MENA).