May 19, 2016 / 4:02 PM / a year ago

MOVES-StanChart names Deschatres head of FI coverage for France

Alice Gledhill, Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed Alexandre Deschatres as head of financial institutions for France, Belgium and Luxembourg, the bank said.

Deschatres is responsible for covering financial institution clients in France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and supporting their business needs in Asia, the Middle East and Africa.

He joined Standard Chartered from BBVA where he was head of debt capital markets financials, France and Belgium, and most recently, head of institutional client group, France and Belgium.

Prior to BBVA, he was in charge of long-term funding at Dexia, and has previously held coverage and product roles at Credit Agricole.

Based in Paris, Deschatres reports to Gwynne Master, regional head of financial institutions, Europe and Americas, and Caroline Eber-Ittel, head of corporate and institutional banking, France and CEO, France. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Alice Gledhill; Editing by Robert Smith)

