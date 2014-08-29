FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-MOVES--StanChart China economist Stephen Green leaves the bank
August 29, 2014 / 12:05 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-MOVES--StanChart China economist Stephen Green leaves the bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds bank confirmation, background)

Aug 29 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered’s head of research for Greater China, Stephen Green, will leave the bank on Friday, according to a message from him seen by Reuters.

Green, who worked at the emerging markets-focused, British-based lender for 10 years, did not say in the message why he is leaving.

The bank’s top China economist, Green is known for his coverage of the country’s shadow banking sector and the rise of its currency to a more prominent international role.

Green declined to comment, but a spokeswoman for Standard Chartered in Hong Kong confirmed he is leaving the company. (Reporting by Jason Subler in BEIJING and Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee and David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
