MOVES-Marios Maratheftis becomes StanChart's chief economist
April 14, 2015 / 7:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Marios Maratheftis becomes StanChart's chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, April 14 (Reuters) - Marios Maratheftis has been appointed Standard Chartered’s global chief economist, the bank said on Tuesday.

Maratheftis, who joined the bank in 2002, was previously Dubai-based global head of macro research at the bank. He will take over from Gerard Lyons, who stepped down in November 2012. Maratheftis will remain based in Dubai.

Separately, Ding Shuang has joined Standard Chartered as head of greater China economic research, based in Hong Kong, the bank said. Shuang was previously at Citigroup, where he was senior China economist for four years.

Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia

