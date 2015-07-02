FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints Meletiou as Iraq CEO
July 2, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered appoints Meletiou as Iraq CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBAI, July 2 (Reuters) - Standard Chartered has appointed Andreas Meletiou as chief executive officer for its Iraq operations effective July 1, a spokesperson for the bank said on Thursday.

Meletiou has replaced Gavin Wishart, who left the bank last year having originally been appointed Iraq CEO in 2013.

The new CEO is familiar with the bank’s operations in Iraq, having worked on developing Standard Chartered’s strategy for entering the Middle Eastern country in 2013, the spokesperson said.

Meletiou was regional head of transaction banking for banks in the Middle East, North Africa and Pakistan since April 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile, and has been with the bank since January 2007. (Reporting by Archana Narayanan; Editing by David French)

