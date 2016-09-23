MOVES-StanChart head of financial markets Paul quits

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - Standard Chartered's head of its financial markets unit Jonathan Paul has quit after less than 18 months in the role.

The bank said Paul will leave next week to pursue other interests. He joined in April 2015 as part of a shake-up of the Asia-focused bank's senior management.

Standard Chartered said Paul will be replaced as head of financial markets on an interim basis by Chris Allington and Neh Thaker, its co-heads of foreign exchange, rates and credit.

The financial markets unit includes capital markets, FX, commodities and risk management products and brought in US$2.7bn of revenue last year, or 18% of the bank's total revenues. (Reporting by Steve Slater)