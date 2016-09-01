REFILE-MOVES-Standard Chartered names Skelton global head of banking

(Fixes typo in headline)

HONG KONG, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has hired Paul Skelton as global head of banking, luring another senior manager away from arch rival HSBC.

Skelton, who was most recently head of commercial banking for Asia Pacific, follows his former boss, Simon Cooper, who joined StanChart as CEO for corporate and institutional banking in April. Mark Smith, another former HSBC stalwart, joined as chief risk officer in January.

Skelton will join in Singapore in December and will report to Cooper.

His newly created role puts Skelton in charge of StanChart's relationships with its large corporate and financial institution clients.

StanChart is revamping its management under group CEO Bill Winters, who is seeking to restore the emerging-markets lender to its former glory after a run of losses from bad lending decisions.

It posted a $994 million pre-tax profit for the first half of 2016, reversing a S$990 million loss in the second half of last year. (Editing by Steve Garton; Editing by Vincent Baby)