FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Standard Chartered picks Smith as chief risk officer from HSBC
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 5, 2015 / 7:51 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered picks Smith as chief risk officer from HSBC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered has appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, as its new chief risk officer, where he will oversee credit, market and operational risk.

Standard Chartered, which is due to report second-quarter results later on Wednesday, said on Wednesday Smith will join it in January from HSBC, where he is currently chief risk officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has been at HSBC or its predecessor Midland Bank since 1982.

He will be based in London and report directly to new Chief Executive Bill Winters as a member of his recently announced management team. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.