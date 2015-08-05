MOVES-Standard Chartered picks Smith as chief risk officer from HSBC

LONDON, Aug 5 (Reuters) - Asia-focused bank Standard Chartered has appointed Mark Smith, currently at rival HSBC, as its new chief risk officer, where he will oversee credit, market and operational risk.

Standard Chartered, which is due to report second-quarter results later on Wednesday, said on Wednesday Smith will join it in January from HSBC, where he is currently chief risk officer for Europe, Middle East and Africa. He has been at HSBC or its predecessor Midland Bank since 1982.

He will be based in London and report directly to new Chief Executive Bill Winters as a member of his recently announced management team. (Reporting by Steve Slater; editing by Simon Jessop)