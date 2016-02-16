Standard Bank halts emerging market high-yield coverage - sources

LONDON, Feb 15 (IFR) - Standard Bank’s emerging markets desk in London that focuses on high-yield bonds has ceased doing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The desk, which is part of Standard Advisory London, focused mainly on sub-Saharan African high-yield bonds.

Standard Advisory London is a part of Standard Bank’s UK business that was not bought by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China last year.

The shuttering comes as African high-yield bond sales have plunged in the last few years with the most recent being two deals in 2015 totalling US$525m, according to IFR data.

In 2014, the sector racked up US$1.85bn, not including junk-rated bank or sovereign issuance from the region.

A Standard Bank spokesperson declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)