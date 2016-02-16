FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Standard Bank halts emerging market high-yield coverage - sources
February 16, 2016 / 4:46 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Standard Bank halts emerging market high-yield coverage - sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds Standard Bank response, IFR’s attempts to contact desk)

By Michael Turner

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Standard Bank’s emerging markets desk in London that focuses on high-yield bonds has ceased doing business, according to people familiar with the matter.

The desk, which is part of Standard Advisory London, focused mainly on sub-Saharan African high-yield bonds.

Standard Advisory London is a part of Standard Bank’s UK business that was not bought by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China last year.

A Standard Bank spokesperson initially declined to comment, but denied the desk had closed following the publication of IFR’s story.

“There is no closure of the business,” a spokesperson said in an email. “The high-yield business in Africa is key to achieving our revenue growth targets in the future.”

Repeated calls to the emerging market high-yield desk went unanswered on Monday and Tuesday.

The disputed shuttering comes as African high-yield bond sales have plunged in the last few years with the most recent being two deals in 2015 totalling US$525m, according to IFR data.

In 2014, the sector racked up US$1.85bn, not including junk-rated bank or sovereign issuance from the region. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
