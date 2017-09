LONDON, May 20 (IFR) - Spencer Maclean, head of syndicate for the Western hemisphere at Standard Chartered, has taken on an additional role as head of European debt capital markets.

Although Standard Chartered primarily focuses on the emerging regions of Asia, the Middle East and Africa, it also active in developed markets such as Europe, especially in local currency transactions.

Maclean joined Standard Chartered in 2010. (Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Philip Wright)