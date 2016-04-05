FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Chartered promotes Bagri head FIG capital markets
April 5, 2016

MOVES-Standard Chartered promotes Bagri head FIG capital markets

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 5 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has promoted Rajan Bagri to head of FIG debt capital markets for Europe and the Americas, according to a source.

He will report to Spencer Maclean, the bank’s head of debt capital markets for the Americas and Europe.

Bagri joined Standard Chartered 10 years ago, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Standard Chartered revamped the management structure of its debt capital markets business at the beginning of this year, expanding the geographical remit of a handful of senior bankers.

This included Maclean, who added the Americas to his existing oversight of European DCM coverage. (Reporting by Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy, Alex Chambers)

