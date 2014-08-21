FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires Jim Giacin from Bancorp Services
#Market News
August 21, 2014 / 2:00 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Standard Life Investments hires Jim Giacin from Bancorp Services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Standard Life Investments, the asset management unit of British financial services group Standard Life Plc, named Jim Giacin head of insurance business development based in Boston.

Giacin was earlier a director in the financial institutions group at Bancorp Services LLC, a provider of structured financial products to banks and insurers. He has more than 20 years of experience in investment banking.

Giacin will report to Eric Roberts, head of U.S. institutional sales at Standard Life Investments.

