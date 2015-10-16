FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Corporate governance champion Guy Jubb to retire in March 2016
October 16, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Corporate governance champion Guy Jubb to retire in March 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Guy Jubb, one of Europe’s leading corporate governance champions, is to retire from his role as head of governance and stewardship at British funds firm Standard Life Investments, the company said on Friday.

The veteran investor, who has worked for the investment arm of British insurer Standard Life since its inception in 1998, will be stepping down from his role in March.

A process to find his replacement is underway, the company said.

Jubb is best known for his vocal protests against executives for poor company performance and excessive boardroom pay at annual meetings, earning him a reputation as one of Europe’s strongest advocates for active shareholder engagement.

He played a key role in the campaign for Britain’s binding shareholder vote on company remuneration policies, which has prompted sweeping changes in the way UK companies pay and incentivise their staff. (Reporting By Sinead Cruise; editing by Simon Jessop)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
