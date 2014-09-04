MOVES- Standard Chartered names Karin Flinspach head of cash products

Sept 4 (Reuters) - British banking giant Standard Chartered Plc said it appointed Karin Flinspach as head of cash products in the transaction banking sector.

Flinspach will be based in Singapore and report to George Nast, who is the global head of product management in the transaction banking division.

She will be responsible for leading the bank’s cash capabilities in liquidity products, payables and cash collections.

Flinspach previously worked with Citigroup Inc as the head for payment and receivables for European, Middle East and Africa.