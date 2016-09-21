FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Kulkarni adds rupee responsibilities at StanChart
September 21, 2016 / 11:56 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Kulkarni adds rupee responsibilities at StanChart

Christopher Spink

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 21 (IFR) - Standard Chartered's managing director of South Asia debt capital markets, Kaustubh Kulkarni, has also been put in charge of the Indian rupee bond syndicate.

He will be responsible for underwriting and distribution of onshore rupee bonds in India. He will still report to Jujhar Singh, head of capital markets South Asia and co-head high yield.

The bank is hopeful of opportunities to develop the Masala bond market since the first corporate issuance of such instruments in July.

Separately, Benjamin Olson, who was in the bank's technology, media and telecom coverage team in San Francisco, has been appointed associate director in the Americas DCM team.

He will be based in New York and report to Rodrigo Gonzalez, head of DCM Americas. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

