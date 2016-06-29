FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
MOVES-Standard Chartered hires European DCM director
June 29, 2016 / 9:55 AM / a year ago

MOVES-Standard Chartered hires European DCM director

Laura Benitez

1 Min Read

LONDON, June 29 (IFR) - Patrick Dupont-Liot has joined Standard Chartered Bank as executive director in the European DCM corporates team.

He reports to Spencer Maclean, regional head of capital markets in Europe and the Americas.

Dupont-Liot was previously at Nomura in London for nearly six years where he worked in DCM and was responsible for European corporate clients.

Before that, he spent two years in Merrill Lynch's investment banking team in Los Angeles and nearly seven years in New York working with Latin America clients at UBS. (Reporting By Laura Benitez, Editing by Ian Edmondson, Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
