MOVES-StanChart hires ex-HSBC banker Skelton as head of banking

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed former HSBC banker Paul Skelton as global head of banking, responsible for its large corporate and financial institution client relationships.

Skelton will be based in Singapore and start in December, Standard Chartered said on Thursday. He will report to Simon Cooper, chief executive of its corporate and institutional banking unit. He also joined from HSBC.

Skelton was HSBC's head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific. He has been in banking for 30 years, including 28 years at HSBC, where he was previously head of commercial banking for Middle East and North Africa and head of banking for MENA. (Reporting by Steve Slater)