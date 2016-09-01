FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-StanChart hires ex-HSBC banker Skelton as head of banking
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
World
Bangladesh pushes back thousands of fleeing Rohingya
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
September 1, 2016 / 9:11 AM / a year ago

MOVES-StanChart hires ex-HSBC banker Skelton as head of banking

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 1 (IFR) - Standard Chartered has appointed former HSBC banker Paul Skelton as global head of banking, responsible for its large corporate and financial institution client relationships.

Skelton will be based in Singapore and start in December, Standard Chartered said on Thursday. He will report to Simon Cooper, chief executive of its corporate and institutional banking unit. He also joined from HSBC.

Skelton was HSBC's head of commercial banking for Asia-Pacific. He has been in banking for 30 years, including 28 years at HSBC, where he was previously head of commercial banking for Middle East and North Africa and head of banking for MENA. (Reporting by Steve Slater)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.