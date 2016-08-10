MOVES-Trinder takes up regulatory role at Standard Chartered

LONDON, Aug 10 (IFR) - Daniel Trinder has been appointed head of regulatory reform at Standard Chartered, joining from Deutsche Bank where he had a similar role.

Before Deutsche he worked at Goldman Sachs and the UK Treasury, where he headed the European and International Financial Services division. That experience could prove useful as banks manage their regulatory positions in the wake of the UK's vote to leave the European Union.

Trinder will report to Neil Barry, group head of compliance. He will be based in London and start on August 15. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)