FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-IMF's Vinals to chair Standard Chartered
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Business
Whole Foods overall prices still high despite selective cuts: analyst
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
World
Mexico dusts-off 'Plan B' as Trump revs up NAFTA threats
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
Science
U.S. spacecraft poised for fiery plunge into Saturn
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 27, 2016 / 3:21 PM / a year ago

MOVES-IMF's Vinals to chair Standard Chartered

Christopher Spink

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 27 (IFR) - A senior executive at the International Monetary Fund has been appointed chairman of Standard Chartered. Jose Vinals, financial counsellor and director of the monetary and capital markets department at the IMF, will succeed Sir John Peace on December 1.

Vinals will join the board as chairman designate on October 3.

Standard Chartered is the latest in a series of UK-headquartered financial institutions to appoint a senior public policymaker as chairman. Last month John Kingman, the second most senior civil servant in the UK's Treasury department, was appointed chairman of insurer Legal & General and last year former financial regulatory chief Howard Davies became chairman of RBS.

Standard Chartered has been looking for a new chairman for over a year, since Bill Winters was appointed chief executive in February 2015.

Winters said Vinals' experience with central banks and governments worldwide would prove invaluable.

"Jose brings deep and extensive economic, political and regulatory experience of our markets and an exceptional grasp and understanding of the international financial system," he said.

Before joining the IMF, Vinals worked at the Bank of Spain, becoming deputy governor of the central bank. He will be paid £1.25m for the four-day-a-week role.

Senior independent director Naguib Kheraj, who led the search, will also be appointed deputy chairman from December 1. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.