MOVES-Standard Life adds to EM debt team

LONDON, Oct 6 (IFR) - Imran Ahmad has been appointed investment director in Standard Life's emerging market debt team. He joins from JP Morgan Asset Management, where he was currency portfolio manager since January 2013.

Ahmad will report to Richard House, head of emerging markets fixed income. He will be responsible for EM currency strategies across all of the Edinburgh fund manager's products in the EM debt area. He will be based in London.

Before joining JP Morgan, Ahmad was a strategist with RBS on the sellside for eight years. (Reporting by Christopher Spink)