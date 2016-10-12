MOVES-Standard Life Investments sets up in Singapore

LONDON, Oct 12 (IFR) - British asset manager Standard Life Investments has set up a new team in Singapore headed by Choon Wah Wong as it steps up its growth strategy in Asia.

Standard Life Investments said on Wednesday the four-strong team in Singapore will include Wong, who will also be head of Asia-Pacific real estate; Ted Roy, deputy fund manager; Jason Lam, associate investment director for Asia wholesale sales; and Tervinder Chal, head of Asia-Pacific real estate finance and operations.

Mark Baker, fund manager for emerging market debt, has also moved to Hong Kong from London.

Wong joined from Partners Group where he was senior vice president in Singapore. He will report to Mike Hannigan, head of international real estate, based in Edinburgh.

Standard Life Investments manages US$20.7bn of assets in direct real estate, public-listed real estate and real estate debt globally. Its emerging market fixed income team manages US$1.5bn of assets. (Reporting by Steve Slater)