MOVES-StormHarbour adds Valderrama as an MD in Madrid office
September 16, 2015 / 2:23 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-StormHarbour adds Valderrama as an MD in Madrid office

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - StormHarbour has recruited Yago Valderrama as a managing director to its Madrid office, where he will work alongside Gonzalo Chocano covering Spanish institutional clients for the financial advisory firm.

He joins from Societe Generale, where he led the Iberian institutional cross-assets solutions group. Previously, he worked at Nomura for two years in London, with a particular focus on solving capital and liquidity constraints. Before that, he was at Lehman Brothers.

Separately, Alejandro Gonzalez-Ruiz, a managing director in StormHarbour’s structuring and client solutions business, has relocated to Madrid from London to further build out the team’s structuring capabilities. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
