FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-TCW names Engelsman global chief compliance officer
Sections
Featured
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
ECONOMY
Fed's Yellen holds news conference
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
Mexico earthquake
A desperate search for girl in collapsed school
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
August 25, 2014 / 10:46 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-TCW names Engelsman global chief compliance officer

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds comments from TCW executive, details on departure)

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Asset management firm TCW Group Inc has appointed Jeffrey Engelsman global chief compliance officer in an effort to adapt to increasingly complex financial regulation.

Engelsman reports to David Lippman, TCW president and chief executive, and Meredith Jackson, executive vice president and general counsel. Engelsman, who was previously at New York Life Investments, replaced Hilary Lord, who retired from TCW last October after 26 years with the firm.

TCW oversees roughly $141.6 billion in assets.

Engelsman is based in the TCW’s Los Angeles headquarters. A New York Life spokeswoman confirmed the departure and said Engelsman served as managing director at New York Life Investments and chief compliance officer for MainStay Investments, a subsidiary of New York Life.

Engelsman left the firm in early August, the New York Life spokeswoman said. She declined to comment further.

Engelsman’s appointment was part of a broader effort to adapt to global financial regulations such as the Dodd-Frank law and the Alternative Investment Fund Management Directive (AIFMD), TCW’s Jackson told Reuters.

“We do believe that the regulatory frameworks worldwide are becoming more and more complex,” Jackson said. “With Jeff, we saw somebody who could take us to the next level.”

U.S. Congress passed the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial reform law in response to the 2008-2009 financial crisis, while Europe launched the AIFMD rules a year ago to tighten regulation of the hedge fund industry.

Jackson said that, aside from the appointment, TCW has not planned any significant changes to the firm’s compliance department. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.