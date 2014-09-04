FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Threadneedle's head of UK equities resigns to join Investec
#Market News
September 4, 2014 / 3:56 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Threadneedle's head of UK equities resigns to join Investec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Threadneedle Investments, the investment management unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc, said head of UK equities Simon Brazier had resigned and would be replaced by Leigh Harrison, head of equities.

Harrison was head of UK equities from 2006 to 2011.

The company said co-manager Blake Hutchins has also resigned.

Both Brazier and Hutchins will join Investec Asset Management.

Investec said Brazier will run its UK equity funds business. He will join in November.

The company said it would launch a UK equity income fund to be run by Hutchins.

Threadneedle named Chris Kinder lead manager of its UK fund, effective immediately.

At Investec, Brazier will form part of its “quality capability”, which he will co-head with Clyde Rossouw, manager of global franchise fund.

Analysts Ben Needham and Anna Farmbrough, and product specialist Neil Finlay will also join Investec from Threadneedle.

