MOVES- Mustier joins Tikehau Capital for expansion
January 27, 2015 / 10:07 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES- Mustier joins Tikehau Capital for expansion

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 27 (IFR) - Jean Pierre Mustier, formerly head of corporate and investment banking at UniCredit, has joined Tikehau Capital as a partner to help the fund manager’s international expansion.

Mustier joined in early January and is based in London. He stepped down from UniCredit at the end of 2014 after a tenure of almost four years at the bank. He is, however, still a member of UniCredit’s international advisory board.

As well as overseeing Tikehau’s international expansion, Mustier will contribute to the fund manager’s existing business.

Tikehau Capital Group manages 5bn for institutional and private investors in various asset classes - listed and private equity, credit, private debt, and real estate - through its asset management subsidiary, Tikehau IM. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Sudip Roy, Julian Baker)

