MOVES-Towers Watson names Eric Speer head of risk consulting, software
#Funds News
August 19, 2014 / 2:10 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Towers Watson names Eric Speer head of risk consulting, software

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 19 (Reuters) - Towers Watson & Co, a provider of human resources, risk and financial management services, named Eric Speer its global head of risk consulting and software business.

He will take over his new role from Sept. 1 and will be based in Towers Watson’s Stamford office in Connecticut.

Speer, who replaces Rory O‘Brien, has been with Towers Watson for 25 years. In the period, he held various positions in the company, including risk consulting and software head for Americas region.

For the past eight years, Speer has been managing the east division of Towers Watson’s U.S. human capital consulting business.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
