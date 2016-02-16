FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Smiecench lands at Tradition
February 16, 2016 / 10:52 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Smiecench lands at Tradition

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 - Emmanuel Smiecench has joined inter-dealer broker Tradition as part of the business development team, according to a source.

Smiecench left Societe Generale where he was a managing director on the sovereign, supranational and agency syndicate desk in January 2015.

He had been at the French bank since 1998 and had worked on the bond syndicate desk for over nine years.

Smiecench joins Tradition’s Trad-X platform and will work on a project looking at what additional changes could be made to the design, construction and governance of the reference pricing page for the primary market.

Trad-X is Tradition’s multi-asset class trading platform for OTC derivatives.

Tradition is one of the world’s largest inter-dealer brokers in over-the counter commodity and financial products. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
