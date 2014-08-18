FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-David Fenton leaves RBS to join TSB as chief economist
August 18, 2014 / 11:21 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-David Fenton leaves RBS to join TSB as chief economist

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 18 (Reuters) - British bank TSB Banking Group Plc hired David Fenton from Royal Bank of Scotland Group Plc (RBS) as chief economist.

Fenton will be responsible for providing intelligence and analysis to TSB’s senior management on economic issues impacting the business.

Fenton, who will be based in Edinburgh, Scotland, will report to Candy Gil, TSB’s director of planning, reporting and analysis.

Fenton has more than 15 years of experience in the financial services industry. He was senior economist at RBS and has also worked at Ernst & Young.

TSB was carved out of Lloyds Banking Group Plc under orders from European regulators. TSB listed on the London Stock Exchange in June.

