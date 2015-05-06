FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Union Bancaire Privee names J. Safra Sarasin banker as Asia head
May 6, 2015 / 9:27 AM / 2 years ago

Union Bancaire Privee names J. Safra Sarasin banker as Asia head

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ZURICH, May 6 (Reuters) - Swiss private bank Union Bancaire Privee (UBP) on Wednesday appointed J. Safra Sarasin banker Eric Morin as head of its Asian operations effective May 11.

UBP bought Royal Bank of Scotland’s Coutts overseas private banking arm last month.

“Eric Morin will have the responsibility of leading UBP’s private banking operations in Asia until the completion of the integration,” Geneva-based UBP said in a statement.

“Eric Morin’s future role will be defined along with the Target Operating Model for Asia,” referring to UBP’s planned strategy for redefining its setup after the Coutts integration.

The new strategy will be detailed by the end of June, a UBP spokeswoman said.

Morin has been chief executive of J. Safra Sarasin’s Singapore office since 2013 and held roles for BNP Paribas’s private bank in Switzerland and Asia before that.

Morin’s appointment comes as Alexander Classen, chief executive of Coutts International, is set to step down after electing not to lead the integration of Coutts and UBP. (Reporting by Katharina Bart; editing by Jason Neely)

