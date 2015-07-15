FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS hires Citi banker for natural resources M&A - source
July 15, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS hires Citi banker for natural resources M&A - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Jason Hutchings of Citi to head up mergers and acquisitions for natural resources, utilities, power and infrastructure as it builds up its deals firepower, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Hutchings, who formerly worked as head of metals and mining for EMEA at Citi, will report to the region’s M&A head Severin Brizay.

Hutchings will begin work at the bank in October, the source added, declining to be named since the matter is private.

UBS declined to comment. Hutchings was not immediately available for comment.

The move was earlier reported by Bloomberg LP. (Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Susan Fenton)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
