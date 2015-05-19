FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 19, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS emerging markets syndicate banker put at risk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 19 (IFR) - Aubelia Louedin, an associate director within the EMEA debt capital markets syndicate team at UBS, has been put at risk of redundancy, according to three sources familiar with the situation.

Her areas of coverage include emerging markets and corporate syndicate. She has also worked on the UBS euro commercial paper desk. She joined the Swiss investment bank in December 2009, according to her LinkedIn profile.

Louedin could not be immediately reached for comment.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Gareth Gore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
