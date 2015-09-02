FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Bassolino moves to Asia as UBS merges public and private
#Financials
September 2, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 2 (IFR) - Gaetano Bassolino, head of FIG and emerging markets client solutions for the EMEA region at UBS, is to move to Asia to take on the role of head of debt capital markets clients solutions for the region, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Bassolino will relocate to Hong Kong and start in the newly created role on November 1 and will report to Fabio Lisanti, global head of DCMCS globally. Regionally, he will also report to Eric Lafon for his FX, rates, credit public side duties and Michel Lee for his private side responsibilities.

UBS established the DCMCS group in August last year to improve coordination between its public and private businesses. By combining the two, UBS is trying to provide more coordinated solutions to clients.

Bassolino will be replaced in his current role by Mikael Petersen, who will join UBS at the end of November as head of EMEA FIG client solutions. He will report to Fabio Lisanti and Ian Slatter, head of FX, rates and credit distribution EMEA. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
