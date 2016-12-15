FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
8 months ago
MOVES-Asia ECM co-head Brosnan to leave UBS
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Trump unshackled
Politics
Trump unshackled
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
World
Typhoon Hato batters Hong Kong
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
U.S.
Drowning in debt, Connecticut faces budget crunch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 15, 2016 / 9:18 AM / 8 months ago

MOVES-Asia ECM co-head Brosnan to leave UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 15 (IFR) - Damien Brosnan, co-head of equity capital markets for Asia at UBS, is to leave at the end of this month. The departure comes only seven months after Brosnan, former head of Asia equity syndicate, took up his most recent position, and comes as the Swiss bank is restructuring its Asian investment bank. Three senior credit bankers left last month, including the co-head of Asia debt financing. UBS also recently reassigned around 20 China investment bankers into sector coverage teams. Peihao Huang, who was co-head alongside Brosnan, will take over ECM as sole head. (Reporting by Fiona Lau and Thomas Blott; Editing by Steve Garton and Vincent Baby)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.