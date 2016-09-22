MOVES-UBS hires new EM syndicate head

NEW YORK, Sept 22 (IFR) - UBS has brought in Douglas Chen as head of EM syndicate Americas, adding to a growing list of senior bankers covering the asset class.

Chen was previously co-CEO and managing director of fixed-income at Itau before he left the Brazilian bank in late 2014. Prior to that, he was a director at Deutsche Bank for Latin America debt capital markets.

Chen joins UBS just months after the Swiss bank hired Carlos Mendoza as head of debt capital markets and client solutions for Latin America.

Mendoza also worked at Deutsche Bank, where he was co-head of Latin America DCM.

UBS has also recently hired Jose Luis Martinez from JP Morgan as head of LatAm M&A, Daniel Bassan from Credit Suisse as a managing director in Brazil, and Facundo Vazquez from Itau as head of equity capital markets in Latin America. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)