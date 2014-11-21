FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UBS appoints Czarra, Toledano-Koutsouris for corporate DCM
November 21, 2014

UBS appoints Czarra, Toledano-Koutsouris for corporate DCM

Helene Durand

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 21 (IFR) - UBS has appointed Melanie Czarra and Isabelle Toledano-Koutsouris to head up its EMEA corporate debt capital markets and clients solutions business.

Czarra and Toledano-Koutsouris will be responsible for UBS’s corporate client base across debt and derivatives products. They will report to Fabio Lisanti, UBS’s global head of debt capital markets and clients solutions.

Czarra returns to capital markets after more than a year’s absence. She left Mizuho in March 2013, having headed up the Japanese bank’s primary debt market business since September 2010.

She was an executive committee member, tasked with expanding the Japanese house’s debt origination reach into areas other than its core yen business.

Toledano-Koutsouris, who is returning from maternity leave, previously ran French corporate debt capital markets at the bank.

Giles Borten and Stuart Sweeney previously co-headed the bank’s corporate business and have both left UBS. (Reporting by Helene Durand, Editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
