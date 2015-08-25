FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS hires Downie as head of EMEA liability management
August 25, 2015

MOVES-UBS hires Downie as head of EMEA liability management

Helene Durand

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 25 (IFR) - UBS has hired Sarah Downie as head of liability management within its Europe, Middle East and Africa debt capital markets business, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Downie will replace Mark Watkins, who is moving to a new role covering financial institutions clients in New York. She will report to Barry Donlon, head of capital solutions.

According to the Financial Conduct Authority register, Downie most recently worked at Mitsubishi UFJ for just under a year until last month. Prior to that she spent eight years at Morgan Stanley as head of EMEA liability management covering a broad range of balance sheet management transactions for corporate and financial clients, according to the memo.

In the US, Watkins will report to Sam Reinhart. (Reporting by Helene Durand; Editing by Sudip Roy, Gareth Gore)

