MOVES-Edwards promoted to head global equity derivatives at UBS
#Credit Markets
December 2, 2014

MOVES-Edwards promoted to head global equity derivatives at UBS

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 2 (IFR) - Shane Edwards has been named head of global equity derivatives at UBS, taking over from Roger Naylor, who back in September was promoted to the position of co-head of global equities at the firm.

Edwards takes on the role from January 1, the same day that Naylor takes up his new duties. As co-head of global equties, Naylor will work alongside Robert Karofsky, who joins the Swiss bank from AllianceBernstein, where he was global head of equity trading.

Edwards joined UBS in August 2012 as global head of equities structuring and has since been a member of the global equity derivatives executive committee. Prior to joining the firm, he was global head of equities structuring at RBS.

He has previously held sales, strategy and trading roles at RBS, Deutsche Bank and Macquarie. (Reporting by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
