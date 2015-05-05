FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UBS hires Morgan Stanley banker for financial sponsors business - memo
Sections
Featured
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Politics
The backlash against Trump's voter fraud panel
Five die in Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Five die in Florida nursing home
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
Apple
Shipping delay may dampen Apple's holiday quarter
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
May 5, 2015 / 4:40 PM / 2 years ago

UBS hires Morgan Stanley banker for financial sponsors business - memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 5 (Reuters) - UBS has hired Matt Eilers, a senior banker from Morgan Stanley, to co-head its global financial sponsors business, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

As well as being global co-head of the business, Matt Eilers will also lead the Americas financial sponsors team, based in New York. The team has been under the interim leadership of Brendan Dillon, who will continue as Global Co-Head of Leveraged Finance.

Simona Maellare, a former banker with BoA Merrill Lynch , is to head the global business alongside Eilers. Maellare joined as co-head of European sponsors in 2014.

A spokeswoman for UBS confirmed the contents of the memo.

Reporting By Freya Berry; Editing by Greg Mahlich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.