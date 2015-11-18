MOVES-UBS grabs former Goldman electronic trading head Lopez

Nov 18 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG has hired Todd Lopez from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as its new head of electronic trading for the Americas, according to an internal memo.

Lopez, who spent 15 years at Goldman most recently as its head of distribution for electronic trading in the Americas, will join the Swiss bank in February. He will report to global heads of electronic trading Mark Holder and Laurent Combalot.

The memo was confirmed by a UBS spokeswoman.

UBS has been trying to bolster its equities franchise, which relies heavily on electronic trading technology. Earlier this year, the bank hired from Deutsche Bank AG Derek Capanna to head equities distribution and Billy Matthews to lead U.S. cash equities trading.

UBS had the number one equities trading franchise in Asia for the first half of 2015, according to industry data provider Coalition. It also has the number three franchise in Europe, although its U.S. business lags peers. (Reporting by Olivia Oran in new York; Editing by David Gregorio)