FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
MOVES-UBS hires Bob Foresman as vice chairman of investment bank -memo
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Business
GE shifts digital strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Energy and Environment
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
Cyber Risk
India, Pakistan hit by spy malware
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 28, 2016 / 12:30 PM / a year ago

MOVES-UBS hires Bob Foresman as vice chairman of investment bank -memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS has hired former Barclays head of Russia Bob Foresman as vice chairman of its investment bank, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.

Foresman will take up his position on October 3 reporting to investment bank boss Andrea Orcel. He will be based in New York and will serve in a "client-facing strategic relationship role", according to the memo.

A spokesman for UBS in London confirmed the contents of the memo.

Foresman spent seven years as head of Russia for British bank Barclays and will use his experience in the region to develop relationships there as well as in the United States, the memo said. (Reporting by Anjuli Davies; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.