MOVES-UBS promotes Marriott to lead EMEA FIG DCM
September 23, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS promotes Marriott to lead EMEA FIG DCM

Alice Gledhill

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (IFR) - UBS has promoted James Marriott to lead its financial institutions group debt capital markets business in Europe, Middle East and Africa. The appointment is effective immediately, according to an internal memo.

Marriott will continue to head the bank’s UK & Ireland FIG DCM team.

The memo said Marriott will work in partnership with Mikael Peterson, who was recently appointed head of EMEA FIG client solutions in the debt capital markets and client solutions team.

Marriott joined the Swiss banking group in 1999.

Reporting by Alice Gledhill, editing by Alex Chambers, Julian Baker

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
