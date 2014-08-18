MOVES - UBS replaces Benelux expert with BAML banker

LONDON, Aug 18 (IFR) - UBS has hired Robin Palmer, a former Bank of America Merrill Lynch debt capital markets banker, to join its Benelux team as director, according to the Swiss bank.

The move into the Swiss bank’s DCM division will help fill the gap left by Laurent Guyot who covered the Benelux and France but left UBS in March 2014 to join BoAML.

In his new role, Palmer will report to Ben Smyth, executive director of Benelux DCM coverage at UBS.

Palmer took a year-long hiatus from the banking world from June 2013 until two weeks ago when he joined the bank. He was previously a vice president of FIG DCM at Bank of America Merrill Lynch from July 2007 until June 2013, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Palmer began his career in investment banking in July 2004 in ABN AMRO where he was a summer intern focusing on mergers and acquisitions. He then moved onto the Dutch bank’s graduate programme in September 2005. (Reporting by Aimee Donnellan, Editing by Helene Durand, Gareth Gore)