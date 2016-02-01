FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-UBS Wealth hires ex-Brevan Howard partner Vinay Pande
February 1, 2016 / 12:02 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-UBS Wealth hires ex-Brevan Howard partner Vinay Pande

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - The wealth management arm of Swiss bank UBS said on Monday it had hired ex-Brevan Howard partner Vinay Pande to fill a new role as head of trading strategies in its Chief Investment Office.

UBS Wealth, the biggest wealth manager in the world with $1.9 trillion in assets, said Pande would be joined by three former colleagues from hedge fund Brevan, which is one of Europe’s largest.

The group will be tasked with coming up with short-term trade recommendations for clients that complement the CIO’s existing six-month asset allocation calls, UBS Wealth said in a statement.

Pande joined Brevan in 2012 and managed a global multi-asset fund for the firm.

Prior to that he had been a chief investment advisor at Deutsche Bank, a portfolio manager at hedge fund Caxton Associates, and a trader at banks including Goldman Sachs, Credit Suisse and JPMorgan. (Reporting by Simon Jessop; editing by Jason Neely)

