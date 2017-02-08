BRIEF-Harris Associates reports 5.7 pct stake in Kate Spade
* Harris Associates LP reports a 5.7 percent passive stake in Kate Spade & Co as on December 30, 2016 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kuVCrW) Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, Feb 8 (IFR) - UBS has hired former Credit Suisse global ECM head Joe Reece as executive vice chairman of its investment bank as the Swiss bank looks to bolster its ranks of US dealmakers.
Reece is a 17-year veteran of Credit Suisse, where he also had stints as global head of industrials and global head of basic materials and infrastructure.
He left Credit Suisse and founded his own merchant banking firm, Helena Capital, in 2015.
The new role will see Reece report directly to Andrea Orcel, president of UBS Investment Bank.
Reece will work across the investment bank and with the firm's wealth management operation as well.
He will help to grow the firm's corporate and financial sponsors business, both in the US and globally according to an internal memo obtained by IFR.
"He will seek to effectively leverage his experience and network to help us build out our strategic dialogue at the C-suite and board level," Orcel wrote in the memo.
Reece is Orcel's third hire of a US-based direct report in the past six months.
In November, the bank named former Deutsche Bank vice chairman of Americas corporate finance Mike Santini as executive vice chairman. In September, UBS added Bob Foresman, a former Barclays Russia head, as vice chairman. (Reporting By Anthony Hughes)
NEW YORK, Feb 10 Hedge fund manager Dan Loeb's Third Point LLC took new equity stakes in Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Corp, JPMorgan Chase & Co during the fourth quarter, according to regulatory filings on Friday, on a bet that interest rate hikes and operating leverage will jack up returns.
RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 10 A Brazilian federal court suspended on Friday the $5.2 billion sale of state-controlled Petróleo Brasileiro SA's natural gas pipeline unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc .