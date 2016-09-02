FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Rodriguez goes as UBS trims equity-linked in Europe
September 2, 2016 / 1:56 PM / a year ago

MOVES-Rodriguez goes as UBS trims equity-linked in Europe

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 2 (IFR) - UBS has joined rivals in cutting at the highest level in its EMEA equity capital markets team, with equity-linked head Juan Rodriguez leaving the bank over the summer.

Like other banks, UBS is responding to a drop-off in ECM deals that has led to a plunge in fees. Issuance in the year to-date is down 42.7%. Fees have fallen similarly, leaving teams vulnerable to cuts.

Rodriguez, who was a managing director, joined UBS in equity-linked in August 2010 from Nomura and took charge of the business in November 2014. Armin Heuberger, who previously ran equity-linked, will take responsibility for it once again, in addition to covering ECM in Germany and Austria.

UBS missed out on a run of non-dilutive convertibles, known as synthetics, over the past year. Nonetheless, it was at the forefront of pushing equity-linked into negative yields, leading the first such deal and the first benchmark bond in over a decade to price with a negative yield in early 2015. (Reporting by Owen Wild; Editing by Gareth Gore)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
