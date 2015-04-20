FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance
Sections
Featured
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
New iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 20, 2015 / 10:36 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - David Slade has joined UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London, the bank announced on Monday.

Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held a number of management roles including European head of leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and leverage finance CLO activities.

Since 2010 he was a partner at EQT where he was co-head for their credit business. (Reporting by Christopher Mangham; Editing by Alasdair Reilly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.