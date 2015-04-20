MOVES-Slade joins UBS as co-head of global leverage finance

LONDON, April 20 (Reuters) - David Slade has joined UBS as global co-head of leverage finance and leverage capital markets, based in London, the bank announced on Monday.

Slade previously spent 12 years at Credit Suisse where he held a number of management roles including European head of leverage finance and co-head of European credit where he was responsible for high yield, mezzanine, leverage loans, distressed and leverage finance CLO activities.

Since 2010 he was a partner at EQT where he was co-head for their credit business. (Reporting by Christopher Mangham; Editing by Alasdair Reilly)